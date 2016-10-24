Google holds online safety 'roadshow' for teens and teachers in Portland

Students learned tips on avoiding identity phishing scams and creating secure web passwords during the Google Online Safety Roadshow held at Hosford Middle School Monday. (KPTV)

Google came to Portland Monday morning, teaching students and teachers at Hosford Middle School about the importance of online safety

The event focused on skills the search giant suggests teens have, including password security, proper social media sharing and being positive online.

Google partnered with the National Association of Secondary School Principals and the group iKeepSafe to develop a digital literacy assembly that could be shared across the country.

Governor Kate Brown attended the event and stressed the importance of safe internet use for kids.

"Well, I think it's absolutely critical that we teach our children how to be safe and responsible while using the internet,” she said. “When I asked students how many kids were using the internet for homework, virtually every hand shot up. Students are using the internet to connect with families and friends across the country. It's key that they be safe and use responsibly."

This was Google's fifth annual Oregon summit. For more information and online family safety tips, visit Google.com/SafetyCenter.

