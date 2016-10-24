Hawthorne East affordable housing complex reopens after rehabilitation

City leaders celebrated the reopening of Hawthorne East, an affordable housing complex in southeast Portland, after a rehabilitation project aimed at supporting the building's long-term sustainability.

A grand reopening ceremony took place Monday morning at 1420 S.E. 16th Avenue.

Northwest Housing Alternatives acquired Hawthorne East in 2013. The rehabilitation project is part of the Portland Housing Bureau's 11X13 Preservation Campaign to secure the affordability of 11 properties in Portland for the next 60 years.

The campaign targeted privately-owned buildings that were at risk of losing their affordability. Because of their highly desirable locations, the buildings were susceptible to being converted to market-rate rentals or sold as condominiums, displacing vulnerable residents

The Hawthorne East project focused on energy efficiency upgrades.

The complex was built in 1981 under the Section 8 program. It is a 71-unit building designed for seniors and people with disabilities.

For more information, go to nwhousing.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.