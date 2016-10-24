Flooding started by students causes serious damage at Roosevelt High School

Students from another school turned on the water in a science room at Roosevelt High School and left it running during a basketball tournament.

The resulting flooding caused hundreds of thousands of dollars damage to the north Portland school.

The flooding began during a basketball tournament on Oct. 15. Administrators said six classrooms and three offices sustained damage to the ceilings, walls and floors.

Computers and personal property belonging to teachers and students were also damaged, as was an elevator.

"We just got all this new stuff and it's just ridiculous," one student said.

"There are lockers that are closed down, I know my lockers closed down, we had to relocate kids from classrooms," said another student. "My second period class isn't where it used to be, because of all the flooding."

Temporary classrooms have been established, including the use of the school's gym.

Administrators said the flooding began on the second floor where an emergency eye wash shower was left on in a science room.

A coach discovered the water damage hours later.

This damage comes a few months after Fox 12 tagged along with administrators on a renovation tour. The school is said to be going through phase one of a four-step construction project.

Students said they are upset because now this is going to delay that timeline.

"On the other side is the older building that they're doing right now, that they're about to remodel but they can't focus on that right now because they have to focus on fixing the inside of our new building," Jett Sheng, a student, said.

The damages are estimated at $300,000. Students were told the repairs should be done within three to four weeks.

Administrators said students from another school were caught on camera in connection to this case and police are investigating.

