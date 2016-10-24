Air quality near Bullseye Glass improves significantly

Air quality is showing significant improvement in the area of a southeast Portland glass company, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA said levels of airborne heavy metals near Bullseye Glass are at least 98 percent lower than they were first measured.

Earlier this year, Bullseye Glass was ordered to stop using some toxic metals in furnaces without filters.

Bullseye Glass said it is working to reach full compliance with the evolving standards.

The glass company said they have installed filters on 12 of their furnaces and will install another six by the end of October.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality installed four monitors around Bullseye Glass to monitor the air quality. After the current reading, DEQ has decided to move two of the monitors.

OHA said one of the monitors at a daycare center adjacent the glass company will remain in place.

