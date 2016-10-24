Stars of 'Portlandia' endorse Measure 99

(Courtesy: Yes on 99 Campaign)

The stars of Portlandia are lending their support for Oregon's Ballot Measure 99.

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein produced and released a video endorsement for Measure 99 on Monday.

The measure calls for the creation of an "Outdoor School Education Fund." This would encourage more focus in natural scientific curriculum for kids.

State lottery proceeds would finance the initiative.

Both actors said Measure 99 is important because it will encourage kids to get away from their phones and reconnect with nature.

Other Portland celebrities that are supporting the measure include local band The Dandy Warhols and Timbers mascot, Timber Joey.

