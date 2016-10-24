She went to run an errand. She ended up saving 2 officers' lives

Micheal Vance is still at large for shooting two police officers who Chrystal King helped save late Sunday.

By Zaina Adamu CNN

(CNN) -- When Chrystal King set off on a grocery store errand, little did she know she'd end up saving the lives of two Oklahoma police officers.

On Sunday, the Wellston officers were responding to a shots fired call when a gunman at the scene began spraying the area with bullets. Both officers were hit; one in the foot, the other in the leg.

On her drive home from the store, King spotted the two bloodied officers alongside the road. Without hesitation, she sprung to action.

"Both of them were bleeding out their legs pretty bad," King told CNN affiliate KFOR. "I got some old shirts out of the truck and tied them up."

King recalls one officer's gratitude. "He said 'Thank you, thank you.' Kept telling me 'Thank you.'"

The suspect, Michael Vance of Chandler, Oklahoma, is still at large. Vance, 38, is now wanted not just for firing at the officers but also for killing two people whose bodies were found in his uncle's house.

Police believe he may be armed with an AK-47.

Both officers are expected to recover.

TM & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.