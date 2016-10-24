Deputies: Man accused of firing shot after fight with neighbor

Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 41-year-old man after he fired a shot after a fight with his neighbor.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Northeast 114th Street after a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

When deputies arrived they spoke to two men who were identified as being involved in the disturbance.

CCSO said Shane L. Cloud, 41, told them he had talked to a neighbor, armed, after finding that he had been the victim of a burglary. Cloud said the fired shot was an accident and it happened while he was walking back towards his home after arguing with his neighbor.

Deputies talked to the neighbor who said Cloud confronted him in the street in front of his home, the two argued, and Cloud began walking home when a shot was fired.

Deputies recovered the firearm from Cloud.

Cloud was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

