Laptops given to families in need to help 'bridge the digital divide'

Having a computer or access to the Internet is something some people might take for granted. So to bridge the digital divide, local groups and companies partnered up to give away laptops to families and students in need.

The partnership is between Multnomah County, Comcast and Self Enhancement Inc, a local non-profit.

The county has partnered up with Comcast to help make it more affordable to families and students to get Internet and laptops.

Together they gave 150 computers to families who need it the most.

Spokesperson and Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee said access to technology is very important, and without it, students could be left out from education and other possibilities.

"We're working on a level playing field, bridging that gap to the digital divide. Access is everything and we want our children and families to have access because sometimes we take for granted everyone has Internet," said Joyner-Kersee.

"It'll help us more in school because when we have homework we can come home and we can use it to help us, like with homework when we have hard math problems instead of using of my mom's phone," said Trinity Young, 5th Grader.

This is the fifth year that the county has partnered up with Comcast to help families and kids in need.

