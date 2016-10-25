Family, friends remember teen killed in Hwy 211 crash

Friends and family of an Eagle Creek teen killed in a car crash over the weekend gathered to remember her Monday night.

More than 100 people circled around Cayla Cole’s four brothers at Estacada High School as they remember the young woman she was.

"It's hard for me to say that I lost my sister, my best friend," said her brother, Joshua Cole.

They say she was a lovable young woman who always had a way of bringing a smile to your face.

"I'm proud of my sister and you know she's a lot," said brother John Cole. "She tried to make you laugh and she tried to one up you, you know if she could, if you thought you had her she would get you."

At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 18.

Preliminary information indicated a 1985 Toyota Supra was heading south on Highway 211 at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a corner. It then slid sideways into the corner where it was t-boned by a 1998 Buick sedan heading north.

The driver of the Toyota, 25-year-old Joseph D. Ferris of Clackamas, and his passenger, 25-year-old Dylan O. Sams of Salem, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Buick, 55-year-old Mark A. Cole of Eagle Creek, sustained serious injuries. His front passenger, 51-year-old Tina Cole of Eagle Creek was also seriously injured. A 3-year-old boy also suffered serious injuries.

"My sister is gone and I can't fix that, I can't replace that," said John Cole.

"Somebody like that in your life you can't really replace them," said brother Matthew Cole. "To be able to have her in my life for 19 years was definitely a blessing."

Joshua Cole said, "She’s probably really happy, but I can also say that she probably wishes she could still be here, but I am pretty sure she is really happy and can see all these people, all these wonderful people come here and be here for her and for me."

Cayla's oldest brother says it's awesome to see so many people out here and that it warms his heart. pic.twitter.com/AXxCXwaFxC — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 25, 2016

As candles lit the faces of so many touched by Cole’s personality and smile, they remember the moments of which will never be forgotten.

"This is very emotional because my little sister isn't here to see it but she will always be mine."

