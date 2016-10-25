Police: Man arrested during street racing incident in Gresham

Police arrested one man early Monday morning during a street racing incident in Gresham.

Gresham officers responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. at Northeast 185th Drive and Portal Way.

Police said several drivers were street racing vehicles in the area.

Gregory Mills, 19, was arrested and faces charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment and eluding police.

