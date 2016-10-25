OSP: Driver shines laser beam at car, causes crash, suspect sought

Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s help finding a driver who was allegedly shining a laser beam at other drivers along I-5, causing one crash.

Troopers said they responded to the crash scene at milepost 242 along I-5 near Albany around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, passengers in a northbound vehicle were shining a green laser into other passenger compartments.

This caused a 1999 Toyota Camry to lose control and spin out, according to OSP.

The Camry collided with the suspect’s vehicle and came to a rest on the highway.

Troopers said the suspect drove away from the scene. Witnesses said there were two passengers inside the car.

The suspect’s car is described as a light blue, older four-door Honda Civic and should have damage on the driver’s side due to the crash.

If you see the vehicle or have any information on the driver, please call 503-375-3555.

