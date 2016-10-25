Two Timbers players arrested on DUII charges in Lake Oswego

Police arrested two Timbers players on DUII charges Monday night.

Team captain Liam Ridgewell, 32, and goalkeeper Jacob Gleeson, 26, were arrested by Lake Oswego police.

LOPD responded to Pilkington Road and Willow Lane around 10:30 p.m. after BMW emergency services reported that a customer's car had been involved in a crash.

Police arrived to find massive damage done to the front end of the BMW. The driver, Gleeson, was intoxicated according to police.

Officers said Gleeson had called Ridgewell and asked him to pick him up. Ridgewell was also intoxicated and driving his own BMW.

Another vehicle was also involved in the crash, but was not initially at the scene when police arrived.

Officers were eventually able to track down the other car. Lake Oswego police said the driver is a friend of Gleeson and Ridgewell and was not arrested.

Gleeson was cited for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Both players were cited after they refused to take breathalyzer tests.

Ridgewell and Gleeson both posted bail.

In a statement, the Timbers said the team is working with the players and law enforcement to gather more information:

The team is aware of the events that occurred last evening involving players Jake Gleeson and Liam Ridgewell and is in the process of gathering information on the matter. The team has been in close contact with the players, local law enforcement and the league office. The club will not have further comment until more information is available.

Police are still investigating the situation.

The players are set to appear in court November 16.

