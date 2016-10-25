Three kids injured in school bus crash in Brush Prairie

Three children were sent to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Brush Prairie Tuesday.

Hockinson School District superintendent Sandra Yager said the crash happened at Northeast 164th Street and 182nd Avenue around 7:30 a.m. near Hockinson Middle School.

Yager said the bus went into a deep ditch on its way to Hockinson Heights Elementary School.

She believes a tire went over the edge of the road and because there is no shoulder, the bus tipped over into the ditch.

The school bus had several kids ages 11 and under aboard. Three kids were taken via ambulance to the hospital as a precaution.

The bus driver is cooperating with police.

