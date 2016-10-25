Hotel evacuated due to bleach spill in Wilsonville

A bleach spill led to the evacuation of a hotel in Wilsonville on Tuesday morning.

Hazmat and fire crews responded to the Wilsonville Inn & Suites on Southwest Boones Ferry Road just before 9 a.m.

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesman said they were able to evacuate the entire hotel. Multiple people were evaluated but only one person was treated and transported to the hospital for exposure.

Firefighters initially believed chlorine had spilled, but later determined bleach overflowed from a washing machine in the laundry room and activated the chlorine alarm.

Crews expected the evacuation to be lifted by 11 a.m.

Boones Ferry Road was closed near the hotel while crews worked to contain the spill.

