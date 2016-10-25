Police: Portland robbery suspect shot at officers, taken into custody near Lake Oswego

A robbery suspect is in custody after shooting at police during a three-county pursuit that ended in Lake Oswego Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident began around 10:20 a.m. with the report of a robbery at the Aladdin Inn followed by reports of a shot fired.

After leaving the hotel, the suspect was spotted at a fuel station in Tigard where police began a pursuit.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau and the Tigard Police Department followed the suspect, going through Tualatin, Lake Oswego and Tigard during the pursuit.

Officers said the suspect began to fire a weapon at officers during the pursuit before it ended in Tigard near the Bridgeport Village shopping area.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time, but officers did say there were other occupants in the vehicle including children, none of whom were injured during the incident.

Tigard Police Public Information Officer Jim Wolf said that no officers were injured during the pursuit and that the suspect was being treated for injuries.

The officers noted the suspect’s vehicle collided with other motorists during the incident and that there may be other damage from the gunfire during the pursuit. Anyone with damage from the incident is asked to report it to their local non-emergency line.

Investigators said they are working at multiple scenes with this case, starting from the final stop where the suspect was taken into custody and working back to the original location of the hotel robbery.

The pursuit caused long delays for drivers on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning.

