Police: Assault suspect stabbed man multiple times in Woodburn

WOODBURN, OR (AP) -

An assault suspect is behind bars after stabbing a man multiple times in Woodburn, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a fight on the 200 block of Brown Street just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and found a man who had multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police said he is expected to survive.

Miguel Reyes-Reyes, 26, of Woodburn, was arrested at the scene. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the jail website, Reyes-Reyes is being held without bail.

No other details were released about the investigation.

