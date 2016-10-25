Oregon Bark making next-level chocolate candy - KPTV - FOX 12


Oregon Bark making next-level chocolate candy

Move over little Halloween-sized candy bars, there is a very gourmet, very Portland version of the Butterfinger bar.

Oregon Bark in Northeast Portland makes gourmet chocolate candies including the popular Tom Bumble Bar, which has been described as an organic and gourmet version of the Butterfinger.

Oregon Bark owner Anne Smith calls the Tom Bumble a spellbinding swirl of peanut butter, fair trade chocolate and Oregon sea salt. 

You can find Tom Bumble at New Seasons, Food Front stores, and Elephants Delicatessen. 

The Tom Bumble and other creations are also available online OregonBark.com.

