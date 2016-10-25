Two drivers killed in head-on I-84 crash near Boardman

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 east of Boardman on Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 167 at 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said a 2009 Honda Ridgeline driven by Clifford Ammons, 77, of Reedsport, was heading west in the eastbound lanes.

Ammons collided with a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Francisco Ramirez, 27, of Stanfield.

Both Ammons and Ramirez were pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog in Ammons' vehicle was injured in the crash and was taken to a veterinary clinic in Hermiston for treatment, according to police.

Troopers are working to determine where Ammons entered the highway and began driving in the wrong lane. Investigators believe it may have occurred at the Highway 730 interchange near Milepost 168.

Anyone who witnessed the Honda Ridgeline driving the wrong way prior to the crash is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Pendleton Area Command at 541-278-4090.

The highway was closed in the area for 4 ½ hours following the crash.

