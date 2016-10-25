Gladstone mom designs a hit with SandiLake Clothing

Mel Lay said when she started SandiLake Clothing she was just trying to create something different for kids, not start a fashion brand.

The Gladstone mom was hoping to pay off her initial investment, so she had no idea the line would grow enough for her to open a store in southeast Portland.

Lay said she want to have offerings for kids that were more than just pink and sparkly for girls and blue for boys.

Her designs are so popular that one was being sold by another brand in Target stores. But rather than engage in a lawsuit, Lay said they worked to fill the orders that came in because of the news, adding that she was happy with Target removing the product.

The business was also recently featured on SharkTank.

Lay said that SandiLake has a new Christmas T-shirt just in time for the holidays, with a design featuring a picture of Santa Claus with the caption "Santa, the original hipster."

For more designs and learn more about the company, log on to SandiLakeClothing.com.

