Olympian cousins return to hometown of Gresham

Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Crouser and his cousin Sam said returning home was truly special after achieving their lifetime goals of competing at the Olympics.

Ryan Crouser won the Gold in the shot put and broke an Olympic record of 22.52 meters.

“To win Gold and set an Olympic record was amazing. Everything went perfect,” he said. “Just getting down there and seeing the Olympics was in itself and honor.”

Sam Crouser made his Olympic debut in the javelin.

“It’s been a lifelong goal and something I’ll never forget,” he said.

This was not the first time a Crouser has represented the U.S on the Olympic stage, though. Ryan’s father Mitch was an alternate for the 1984 Olympic team. Ryan and Sam’s uncle Brian was also a two-time Olympian.

During their visit to Gresham, they visited Ryan’s former stomping grounds at Sam Barlow High School. They also stopped by Reynolds Arthur Academy to talk to students about their experiences.

