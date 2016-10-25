Wanted Mt. Hood Community College vandals posted destruction on Snapchat

Police are searching for a group of vandals who destroyed property on the Mt. Hood Community College campus and posted images of the crimes to Snapchat.

The damage was done on Aug. 20 when the college was hosting the U.S. Masters Swimming National Championships.

Between 1 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., four people ran across the Gresham campus at 26000 Southeast Stark Street and damaged cement planter boxes and plants, smashed windshields on cars, tipped over vending machines, destroyed fountains and cooling units and cut the handsets from emergency telephones.

Police said the damage is estimated to be nearly $50,000.

College students reported to staff members that video and images of the vandalism were sent out via the social media app Snapchat.

Images were released by the Gresham Police Department on Tuesday.

At least one suspect, seen tipping over a vending machine, appears to be a white man in his 20s.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Detective Adam Baker via the tip line at 503-618-2719 or 1-888-989-3505. Callers can remain anonymous.

