TVF&R responds to worker trapped at construction site

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call at a worksite Tuesday afternoon where a worker fell and became trapped in scaffolding. (Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue)

Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded after a construction worker became trapped after falling from a three-story scaffolding at a work site.

When crews arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Southwest Briar Lane, the worker appeared to have serious leg injuries but was conscious and alert.

According to TVF&R officials, the man was wedged into an opening on the scaffolding, complicating the rescue. He was wearing a harness at the time of the incident, though, which prevented him from falling farther.

The crews were able to safely lower the man to the ground in a basket. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.