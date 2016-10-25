Tualatin Police Department welcomes new drug detection K-9 named Tony

The Tualatin Police Department's newest recruit has four legs and goes by the name Tony.

Tony is an 18-month-old shepherd that will be the department's new drug detection K-9.

Tony came from a kennel in Indiana and has been assigned to Officer Eric French.

French is currently working with Tony on obedience and narcotic detection training.

Their training is expected to continue until mid-February. At that point, Tony will be tested and certified through the Oregon Police Canine Association.

K-9 Tony will take over for the K-9 Zoey. Zoey was trained to detect marijuana. Since marijuana was legalized in Oregon, she faced new challenges while performing her duties, according to police.

Zoey was transferred to the Gooding County Sheriff's Office in Idaho, "so that she can continue to be a valued resource for a community in need," according to the Tualatin Police Department.

Zoey was in Tualatin for the past three years.

Officers said anyone who sees Officer French and Tony in the community should say hello, as Tony is very friendly and loves meeting new people.

