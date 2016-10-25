Oregon Zoo animals get pumpkin treats ahead of ‘Howloween’

Halloween is still a few days away, but some of the animals at the Oregon Zoo were getting an early start on the treats Tuesday.

Staff members shared pumpkins filled with treats with otters, giraffes and bears ahead of the zoo’s “Howloween” event scheduled for this weekend.

Zoo officials said more animals would receive similar treats during the weekend event, adding that the treat-filled jack-o’-lanterns help the animals in the zoo stay mentally and physically engaged.

Trick-or-treaters visiting the zoo will have a chance to learn about wildlife and get goodies during the Howloween event. There will be scavenger hunts and other activities themed to the various exhibits.

The event is free with zoo admission, and runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the Howloween event, visit OregonZoo.org.

