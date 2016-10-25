Hillsboro basketball coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing tee - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro basketball coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing teen girl

Stevens Hyppolite, jail booking photo Stevens Hyppolite, jail booking photo
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A basketball coach in Hillsboro pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teen girl.

Stevens Hyppolite pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to charges of third-degree rape, second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sodomy and using a child in a sexual display.

Hyppolite was arrested in April.

Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2011 and 2014 when the victim was 14 to 17 years old.

Police said Hyppolite met the victim while coaching a club basketball team for girls.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22.

