Hillsboro basketball coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing teen girl

A basketball coach in Hillsboro pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teen girl.

Stevens Hyppolite pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to charges of third-degree rape, second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sodomy and using a child in a sexual display.

Hyppolite was arrested in April.

Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2011 and 2014 when the victim was 14 to 17 years old.

Police said Hyppolite met the victim while coaching a club basketball team for girls.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.