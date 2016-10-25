Sweet Home wrestling coach sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex abuse

A wrestling coach who pleaded guilty to sex crimes has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Prosecutor Keith Stein said 26-year-old Joel Aranda befriended teenage boys and groomed them for abuse while working as volunteer coach at Sweet Home High School.

He said Aranda attempted to abuse teenage boys after plying them with alcohol, and did abuse one student. Aranda also posed as promiscuous college co-eds to trick boys into sending him nude photographs. Of 11 teenagers contacted, seven responded with pictures or videos.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports that Aranda apologized Monday, telling the court he betrayed the trust he was given.

He pleaded guilty last week to sex abuse, luring a minor and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. He pleaded no contest to attempted sodomy and a different charge of sex abuse.

