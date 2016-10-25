Promontory Resort Marina closes for winter after recent break-in

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Deputies are investigating a burglary that happened early Monday morning at Promontory Resort Marina in Estacada.

The manager, Chris told Fox 12 surveillance video captured the burglar entering the convenience store.

Chris said the suspect stole a safe, cash from the register, cigarettes, energy drinks, and candy.

“I’d like to tell him all he’s doing is ruining it for everybody else,” Chris said. “We try to create something nice for the community and then he came in basically almost ruined it.”

Promontory Park store in the marina was broken into Monday. Manager needs your help to ID this person! Reward offered. Call: @ClackCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/eKUH9oIKWJ — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) October 26, 2016

The Promontory Resort Marina resort, campgrounds and the convenience store were scheduled to be open throughout the winter, but because of the break-in, they will be closing for the winter.

Chris said the store was recently opened in May.

“Our plan was to keep it open through the winter for the first time," Chris said.

Chris and the owner were going to try something new, however, because of this situation they won’t be able to.

“Now we as a business, we can’t afford, because we lost so much money in that theft, that we can’t afford to stay open for the winter.”

The store manager said there is a $500 reward toward the arrest of suspect. If you have any information, please call Clackamas County Deputies.

