Police: Teen arrested after firing gun on MAX train, no injuries reported

Portland police have arrested a teen after he fired a gun on a MAX train Tuesday night.

Police said at 8:34 p.m. they responded to a report of someone firing a gun on a MAX train at the 102nd Avenue Transit Station on East Burnside Street.

When officers arrived they learned the suspect was being held down by a Good Samaritan.

Man in Native American headdress plays Good Samaritan for the day, breaks up a fight and disarms a man, @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ywtbWSjXMe — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) October 26, 2016

The teen male suspect was arrested without incident.

Police said preliminary information indicates the suspect fired one or two shots after being confronted by an adult male known to the suspect.

According to police, the dispute appears to be over money missing from the victim's home.

No injuries were reported in the shooting and the Transit Police Division is investigating.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.