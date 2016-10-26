Lillard scores 39, Blazers run home-opening win streak to 16 - KPTV - FOX 12

Lillard scores 39, Blazers run home-opening win streak to 16

By The Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up court against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Damian Lillard scored 39 points and the Portland Trail Blazers extended their winning streak in home openers to a league-record 16 straight games with a 113-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

CJ McCollum added 25 points for the Blazers, who trailed 83-77 at the start of the fourth quarter. They were still down 102-99 with under 5 minutes left before McCollum made a pull-up jumper and 3-pointer to give Portland a 104-102 lead.

Lillard made a pair of free throws before nailing a 3-pointer that put Portland up 109-102 with 1:02 left and the Jazz couldn't catch up.

Joe Johnson scored 29 points in his debut with the Jazz and Rodney Hood added 26, including a rim-rattling dunk in the third quarter.

