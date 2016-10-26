Deputies: Man arrested for DUII after crashing into Bethany home

A 35-year-old man was arrested for DUII after he crashed his car into a Bethany home Tuesday night.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said at 6:38 p.m., deputies responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Northwest Millstone Way in the community of Bethany.

When deputies arrived on scene they contacted the driver James Mauro, 35, of Cedar Hills.

Deputies investigating the crash determined that Mauro was driving west on Northwest Holcomb Drive at a high rate of speed. Mauro tried to turn north on Northwest Millstone Way but was unable to make the turn and crashed into the yard of the house on the corner.

Deputies said the car barely hit the house and a window was broken.

Residents in the house were not hurt. Mauro was alone in his car and was not hurt.

Mauro was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and criminal mischief in the second degree.

