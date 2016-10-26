Diner employees spot burglary in progress on surveillance video; - KPTV - FOX 12

Diner employees spot burglary in progress on surveillance video; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A few Southeast Portland diner employees were able to help stop a burglary after they spotted the suspect on a live surveillance feed from home early Wednesday.

Portland police were called to Tina’s Corner on Southeast 122nd Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Police said the burglar broke into the restaurant through a back vent.

Diner owner Veronica Persons said a house she rents to her employees is set up with intercoms that play any noise coming from the restaurant. She said the workers heard someone breaking into the restaurant, and then saw him on the surveillance feed. They quickly called police.

Officers arrived and were able to surround the building while the suspect was inside.

While waiting for K-9 officers to arrive, police said a motion alarm was triggered inside the diner.

The suspect jumped out of a window and was immediately arrested by officers waiting outside.

He was identified as 32-year-old Charles Johnson. Johnson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of burglary, theft and criminal misconduct. Johnson also had an unrelated warrant in another theft case. 

Persons said Johnson grabbed tip money from the cash register, but did not do much damage to the restaurant. She said she is very grateful that police were able to catch him quickly. 

