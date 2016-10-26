Heavy rain, standing water cause traffic delays in Portland metr - KPTV - FOX 12

Heavy rain, standing water cause traffic delays in Portland metro

Courtesy: PPB East Precinct Courtesy: PPB East Precinct
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland commuters experienced weather-related traffic delays Wednesday morning.

Periods of heavy rain swept through to the Portland metro, causing water to pool on multiple roads and highways.

The Oregon Department of Transportation responded to a standing water issue on eastbound I-84 and Northeast 60th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The water had reportedly been blocking the right lane.

Traffic officials said standing water also blocked two lanes of northbound I-5 at Lower Boones Ferry Road and one lane of northbound I-5 at Macadam Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

All three incidents were cleared by transportation crews.  

ODOT and Portland police would like to remind drivers to take extra time and slow down when driving on wet roads.

More heavy rain is expected throughout Wednesday morning, giving way to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. 

