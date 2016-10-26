Ciara expecting baby with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, and Ciara arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Congratulations are in order for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara.

The two are expecting their first baby together.

Mr. and Mrs. Wilson both posted the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, which also happened to be Ciara's 31st birthday.

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

The couple got married in July.

This is Ciara's second child. She has a two-year-old son with rapper Future.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.