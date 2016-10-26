On the Go with Joe at Creo Chocolate - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Creo Chocolate

PORTLAND, OR

Halloween is just around the corner and a Portland chocolate café is giving you the chance to make your own candy bar.

Joe V. was in Northeast Portland checking out Creo Chocolate.

The café offers $15 classes where you can create your own unique chocolate bar.

Creo Chocolate is located at 122 NE Broadway Street. Learn more at CreoChocolate.com.

