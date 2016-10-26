Crash victim blinded by laser: ‘It could have killed me’

Police are searching for the person responsible for shining a laser beam at a teenage driver and causing a multi-car crash along I-5 near Albany on Tuesday.

Miranda Senters,18, said she and her husband were driving on I-5 from Eugene early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. she noticed another car driving erratically, changing speeds and switching from lane to lane.

It was then that Senters said she and her husband saw the driver was shining a green laser into their car.

“He had a little laser and was trying to get it through my front window,” Senters said. "I went blind because a green laser light — like my eyes still hurt from that, I can still see it.”

Senters said she attempted to pass the driver, but the suspect kept weaving in and out of the lanes to stay with her.

She said the laser hit her eyes again and there was nothing she could do.

“I was trying to get out of it and my car just lost control,” Senters said. “He hit me, slid down hard and kept driving.”

“I’m in shock that someone could just hit me like that and continue to drive,” she added.

Senters said she’s puzzled as to whether the suspect was trying to be funny, or had more malicious intentions.

“I don’t understand how it’s a joke,” she said. “It could have killed me.”

Oregon State Police describe the suspect’s car as an older light blue four-door Honda Civic. The car should have damage on the driver’s side due to the crash.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the driver is asked to contact police at 503-375-3555.

