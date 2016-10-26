The Kingsmen Band performs for 'Animal House' Halloween Bash

After 39 years, the cast and crew of the hit comedy “Animal House” are reuniting for a big Halloween bash.

Original band members of The Kingsmen, Otis Day and The Cry will take the stage for the celebration.

“It should be a giant insane party,” Dick Peterson said.

Peterson and Mike Mitchell visited the set of MORE to talk about their song “Louie Louie,” which became widely known as the movie’s theme song.

“For us it was incredible. We became has-beens. When “Animal House” came on the seen we weren’t has-beens we were classics. We’ve been working ever since,” said Peterson.

Up and coming women group, The Mean Reds, will also take the stage with the rock and roll celebrities. The public is invited to the Animal House Halloween Party on October 30th. The Oregon Film Museum is producing the party at the Exchange Ballroom. Costumes and togas are encouraged.

To find out ticket information, visit AnimalHouse.BrownPaperTickets.com.

