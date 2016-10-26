Managing pet anxiety with pet expert Serge Ouattara

Studies show that owning a pet can help lower cholesterol, cut chances of obesity and even reduce stress. But what if your pet is stressed?

MORE’s pet expert Serge Ouattara shows us a few tips to help your anxious animals.

He suggests making sure you are keeping your pet calm when they enter a new area. He also said pet owners can try products like calming collars and calming treats.

For more tips, visit TreBone.net.

