Managing pet anxiety with pet expert Serge Ouattara

Studies show that owning a pet can help lower cholesterol, cut chances of obesity and even reduce stress. But what if your pet is stressed?
MORE’s pet expert Serge Ouattara shows us a few tips to help your anxious animals.
He suggests making sure you are keeping your pet calm when they enter a new area. He also said pet owners can try products like calming collars and calming treats.
For more tips, visit TreBone.net.
