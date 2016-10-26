Gresham police searching for person of interest in robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are searching for a man described as a person of interest in the robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Gresham.

Michael Ricardo Gonzalez II, 26, is known to frequent Gresham and east Portland.

Police are attempting to locate him in connection with the robbery on Oct. 20.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Southwest 11th Street at around 2:30 p.m. that day. A boy was carrying two Target backs containing personal items when a man who had been riding a mountain bike approached him, pulled a knife and took the bags.

Gonzalez, 26, is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with dark eyes and dark hair. Police are calling him a person of interest, but no further information was released.

Anyone who has information about Gonzalez or this case is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

