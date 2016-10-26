Police: Woman who drove van as husband shot at officers charged with attempted murder

The Aladdin Inn motel was robbed in southwest Portland, leading to a chase and gunfire. (KPTV/Air 12)

Shots were fired from a van at pursuing officers, according to police. (KPTV)

A Washington woman is being charged with aggravated attempted murder for driving the getaway van after her husband robbed a southwest Portland motel and fired shots at pursuing officers, according to police.

Michelle Renee Luther, 28, of Sunnyside, Washington, was booked into the Washington County Jail late Monday night.

Investigators said she is married to Josh Luther, who was shot by a police officer Tuesday.

The incident that spanned multiple cities began at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday. Police responded to an armed robbery at the Aladdin Inn motel on the 8900 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, a white van, as it left a gas station on Pacific Highway near 69th Avenue in Tigard.

The driver of the van took off and led officers on a "maze of routes" through Tigard, according to investigators, and several shots were fired from the van toward police.

The chase went into Lake Oswego as more shots were fired at pursuing officers. The driver of the van finally stopped along Boones Ferry Road near McEwan Road in Tualatin and a suspect took off carrying weapons, according to police.

The suspect was eventually shot by a Tigard police officer. The suspect was identified Wednesday as Josh Luther. He remained in the hospital Wednesday, but police said his injuries are not considered life threatening.

No police officers were injured by the gunfire.

A check of the van revealed several people inside, including children, according to police. The driver was identified as Josh Luther's wife, Michelle Luther.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate this case.

