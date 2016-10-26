Recent storms push Klamath County out of drought

Recent rainfall in Klamath County has pushed water levels above drought levels for the first time in five years.

The Herald and News reports that the National Weather Service indicated that recent storms have increased soil moisture levels and reservoir levels enough to lower the county's designation from drought status to abnormally dry.

This marks the first time since Dec. 20, 2011 that no portion of Klamath County was in a drought classification.

Several factors are considered for drought determination such as stream flow levels, mountain snow packs, precipitation and soil moisture.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.