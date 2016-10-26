Body of missing 31-year-old Beaverton hiker found at base of Table Mountain

The search for a missing hiker in the Columbia River Gorge has come to an end. On Wednesday night, the Skamania County Sheriff's Office confirmed they found the body of a 31-year-old man who missing from a day hike.

Melvin Burtch left with two dogs Tuesday for a day hike to the Table Mountain area above the dam.

Workers at Bonneville Hot Springs Resort & Spa spotted Burtch's unoccupied vehicle parked in the trailhead parking lot near the resort. Both dogs were near the vehicle.

Deputies contacted the dogs' owner, who is friends with Burtch, and she told deputies that he had last contacted her at 2 p.m. Tuesday and sent her a photo from what appeared to be the top of Table Mountain.

Since that time there has been no contact with Burtch.

Signal transmissions from Burtch's cell phone Wednesday indicated the phone was still in the area of Table Mountain. However, Burtch was not responding to calls or text messages.

Skamania County Sheriff's Office said rescue crews found Burtch's body at the bottom of Table Mountain around 5 p.m.

Searchers were able to navigate to Burtch's cell phone location and found his body 50 yards from the phone.

Skamania County Sheriff's Officer believes Burtch fell from the summit of Table Mountain to the base which is a vertical distance of nearly 700 feet.

Crews will recover Burtch's body Thursday morning.

