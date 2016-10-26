Police seek public's help in death investigation of man found in Salem creek

Scene where body was found in Pringle Creek in Salem. (KPTV)

Detectives are asking for the public's help in providing information about a man found dead in a Salem creek.

The body of 34-year-old Dustin Martin Crowe was discovered at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday in the section of Pringle Creek that crosses under the 500 block of Liberty Street Southeast near Salem City Hall.

Police said there are no obvious signs of trauma and it is not believed Crowe was in the water for very long prior to a passerby discovering his body.

Police are asking anyone with information about Crowe's whereabouts or activities prior to his death to contact Detective Dan Tallan at 503-540-2332.

