Vancouver teen pleads guilty to assault for baton attack on classmate

Area near Columbia River High School where the expandable baton was recovered. (Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Philbrook pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for an attack on a classmate at Columbia River High School in February. (KPTV file image)

A teen who attacked a classmate with an expandable baton at Columbia River High School pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree assault.

Christopher Gerald Philbrook, 17, was arrested in February and initially faced a charge of attempted murder.

Court documents state he confronted a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy in the hallway, upset that they were dating after he and the girl had recently broken up.

The girl told police Philbrook threatened to kill them, according to a probable cause affidavit, before pulling an expandable baton out of his pocket and hitting the boy in the head multiple times.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed the attack.

Philbrook told investigators he tossed the weapon in a wooded ravine near the school, where it was later found by detectives.

After pleading guilty in court Wednesday, Philbrook was sentenced to three years behind bars, with credit for time served.

Philbrook had no prior criminal history.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.