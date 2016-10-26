Portland Parks & Rec athletic fields to close again due to weather

Portland Parks & Recreation athletic fields will be closed again due to heavy rains.

Officials said grass athletic fields and ball fields are closed until Friday.

Heavy rains have caused standing water, mud, slippery turf and other poor conditions that could lead to injuries. The relatively low temperatures and lack of sun are keeping fields from being able to dry out.

The closure does not affect synthetic turf fields, which were designed for all weather play, but does close all grass fields at PP&R sites.

Portland Parks & Recreation officials said they will re-evaluate the conditions of the grass fields on Friday and determine if the closures need to be extended.

