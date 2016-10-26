John Kitzhaber's son booked into jail, facing charges of DUII, reckless endangering

Logan Kitzhaber, the 19-year-old son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber, was one of three people injured in a crash on Highway 101 near Lincoln City on the Fourth of July. (Photo: OSP)

The 19-year-old son of former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Wednesday on charges including DUII and reckless endangering following a July crash on Highway 101.

An arrest warrant was issued for Logan Kitzhaber out of Lincoln County, where the crash occurred the afternoon of the Fourth of July.

Investigators said Logan Kitzhaber drove his 2008 Toyota Prius across the centerline of the highway and sideswiped a 1998 motorhome.

The motorhome rolled onto its side and the Toyota came to a stop on the shoulder.

Logan Kitzhaber was rescued from his car and flown to the hospital with injuries initially described as serious. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Oregon State Police said the car he was driving was registered to his father, the former governor of Oregon.

John Kitzhaber released a brief statement at the time of the crash saying his family appreciated the "outpouring of support."

A search warrant approved the seizure by police of blood and urine samples from Logan Kitzhaber.

The affidavit states Logan Kitzhaber told paramedics he did not know the reason for the crash. He also said, according to the affidavit, that he drank a beer prior to the crash and is a recreational marijuana user and had smoked marijuana the night before the crash

A witness told investigators Logan Kitzhaber suddenly pulled his car across the centerline to pass the vehicle in front of him and sideswiped an oncoming motorhome, according to court documents.

The driver of the RV required surgery for multiple broken bones, according to court documents. A passenger in the motorhome sustained minor injuries.

Logan Kitzhaber was released from the Multnomah County Jail on bail Wednesday evening, according to the jail website. He is facing charges of DUII, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.

