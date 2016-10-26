Cedar Mill residents protest new pot shop opening near school

Some people in the Cedar Mill area are trying to stop a pot shop from opening in their neighborhood.

Protesters gathered outside of the Washington County Building Wednesday morning saying they don't want a pot shop in their neighborhood, especially near Sunset High School.

The business would open at a converted house near Murray Boulevard and Cornell Road.

The owner applied for a permit in July and officials said nearby property owners got a letter about it in the mail.

County leaders have received several letters in support of the business, but those against it are concerned about the impart on children.

The store would be more than 1,000 feet from Sunset High School, which is required by law, but neighbors worry about churches, a library and other family facilities nearby.

"If things are so available and the guidance from the parents is not so available. They want to explore a lot of different, new things and without proper guidance, they may make some mistakes," said Hongcheng Zhao.

County officials are still going over the owners application. Wednesday was the final day for comment on the issue.

