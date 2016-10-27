Precautionary boil water advisory lifted in Sherwood

Sherwood's public works department has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory that affected 800 customers in Sherwood.

Sherwood police reported Wednesday night that a water main break off Southwest Willow Court caused an interruption in water service, possibly affecting 800 customers and leaving 22 homes without water service.

The city had no reason to believe drinking water was contaminated, but Oregon law requires that drinking water providers issue precautionary boil water advisories to customers affected by pressure losses in water mains.

The city completed required bacteriological testing Friday and found no presence of harmful bacteria, so the advisory was lifted.

During the advisory, people were advised to boil all tap water intended for drinking, preparation of food, washing of food utensils or for first aid.

