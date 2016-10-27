Racist sign spurs walkout at Oregon City High School - KPTV - FOX 12

Racist sign spurs walkout at Oregon City High School

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Facebook Courtesy: Facebook
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon City High School students walked out of class Thursday morning after a picture surfaced of students posing with a racist sign.

The picture was posted on social media earlier in the week and shows several former and current Oregon City High School students posing with a sign that has a racist slur written on it.

Students said the walkout is an act to promote unity and support for their fellow students.

Superintendent Larry Didway said in a letter sent to parents that the photo is “appalling and unacceptable.” Didway also said the school will be addressing the message with students and staff.

An Oregon City School District statement also acknowledged that an "offensive note" had been left on a student's front door. 

The high school staff are committed to confronting issues of harassment and providing a safe and respectful learning environment for everyone. We are proud of our students for surfacing offensive posts and for coming together to create a Unity event on Thursday evening.  

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Oregon City High School to show support for ending discrimination.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.