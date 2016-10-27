Racist sign spurs walkout at Oregon City High School

Oregon City High School students walked out of class Thursday morning after a picture surfaced of students posing with a racist sign.

The picture was posted on social media earlier in the week and shows several former and current Oregon City High School students posing with a sign that has a racist slur written on it.

Students said the walkout is an act to promote unity and support for their fellow students.

Superintendent Larry Didway said in a letter sent to parents that the photo is “appalling and unacceptable.” Didway also said the school will be addressing the message with students and staff.

Hard to see, but supporters of #BlackLivesMatter are being escorted into school pic.twitter.com/khnLdiIyTT — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 27, 2016

An Oregon City School District statement also acknowledged that an "offensive note" had been left on a student's front door.

The high school staff are committed to confronting issues of harassment and providing a safe and respectful learning environment for everyone. We are proud of our students for surfacing offensive posts and for coming together to create a Unity event on Thursday evening.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Oregon City High School to show support for ending discrimination.

