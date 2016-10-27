Wyoming motorcyclist dies in Hwy 101 crash near Florence

A Wyoming man was killed Wednesday after his motorcycle struck another car on Highway 101 just north of Florence.

Oregon State Police responded to the scene near milepost 185 around 2 p.m.

According to troopers, a 1984 Honda motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Ryan W. Petersmann, 19, of Laramie, Wyoming, had been traveling north on the highway, speeding and using the center turn lane to pass other cars.

A 2012 Hyundai sedan, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Florence, had been traveling west on Sutton Lake Road when it came to a stop and the driver attempted to turn south onto Highway 101.

Police said her car was hit by the motorcycle as she pulled onto the highway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured.

Witnesses told troopers that the motorcycle did not have a headlight and had been traveling very fast down the highway. There was also limited visibility due to rain.

The crash remains under investigation.

