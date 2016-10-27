Canyonville repeals occult arts ordinance

Officials in Canyonville have lifted a ban on the practice of occult arts.

KEZI-TV reports that business owner Elona Wong had called on the City Council to repeal the ordinance so she would be able to practice reading horoscopes. Tarot card reader Davina Andrew also pushed for the change, saying it would allow her to do her job legally.

The City Council voted Monday to repeal the ordinance prohibiting the practice of occult arts and the city attorney deemed it unconstitutional.

City officials say the ordinance was enacted in 1947 likely as an effort to protect citizens from being defrauded.

The repeal still needs to be approved by the mayor.

